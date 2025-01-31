Centenarian Ken joins JCB ‘million machines’ celebration

100 year-old Ken Harrison poses with Lord Bamford and JCB's millionth backhoe loader.

And joining the celebrations was another venerable JCB veteran: 100-year-old Ken Harrison, the last surviving member of the original production team that built the first JCB machines.

Harrison, who turned 100 last November, joined JCB as a welder in 1952 when only 29 people worked on the shop floor. His first wage was four shillings and sixpence an hour, the equivalent of 22½ pence in today’s money. He stayed for 36 years before retiring in 1988.

On Thursday, he returned to JCB’s world headquarters in Rocester, the place where the first JCB backhoes were produced 72 years ago, to mark production of the millionth JCB backhoe.

This time, instead of clocking on, he arrived in style in the company’s chauffeur-driven Jaguar to join in the celebrations.

During the 1950s and ‘60s, Harrison was at the forefront of JCB’s European sales drive and spent six years in the demonstration team, putting the machines through their paces for prospective customers.

Recalling those early days, Harrison said: “We put long hours in at the factory in those days, in fact we almost lived there. I can remember being at work at 5pm one Sunday and I was the only one there when [JCB founder] Joe Bamford came in and shouted across to me ‘I’m relying on you Harrison’. In those days, everyone was addressed by their surname. Joe was all right; I really liked him.

“Everyone was happy and friendly and everyone mucked in in those days. One day you would be welding and the next you would be operating a concrete mixer. You’d be doing all sorts of jobs in those early days, nothing like it is today.

“I remember the time they were extending the factory; it was so draughty you literally couldn’t weld as the weld was just blown away because all we had around us was a giant tarpaulin. We turned our hand to anything and when I was out driving a truck, Anthony Bamford [now company chairman Lord Bamford] used to come with me when I was out on local deliveries. He would only have been about 11 and it was a real novelty for him.”

Thirteen of Harrison’s relatives subsequently followed in his footsteps and the family has so far contributed more than 350 years’ service to JCB.

Harrison’s great-nephew, 24 year-old Ed Farnley, of Uttoxeter, joined JCB six years ago as a business degree apprentice. He now works as a product specialist for JCB Attachments in Uttoxeter.

“I’m the fourth generation of my family to work here and it gives me a real sense of pride to know that we have contributed so much service to JCB,” said Farnley. “My great-grandfather John Harrison and my grandfather Colin Farnley both worked here as does my dad Alan. It’s great that we have all been part of the success story that JCB has become over the past 80 years.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk