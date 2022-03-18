Central Beds names contractors for £500m framework

Construction on the Flitwick transport interchange for the council

Central Bedfordshire Council has created its own procurement framework to prequalify suitable construction firms and so speed up the process of getting spades into the ground.

Although there are several local authority frameworks on the market, this council decided to do its own thing. Councillor Eugene Ghent, executive member for housing and assets, explained: “Having our own procurement framework and choosing from a carefully selected group of firms has significant benefits. It will offer cost savings and speed up the procurement process meaning we can get schemes built quicker. Importantly, we will work closely with a smaller number of firms forging important relationships and this collaborative working will ensure we can deliver quality, value for money projects which support our ambitions for Central Bedfordshire and our residents.”

Projects expected to be procured through the framework include schools, a proposed new leisure centre in Leighton Buzzard and various housing projects.

The suppliers selected across the six lots are shown below.

Lot 1: up to £750k

Beardwell Construction

Gray & Sons Builders

Borras Construction

Conamar Building Services

G&S Hutchinson

Steel & Bray

Lot 2: £750k - £2m

SEH French

Beardwell Construction

Conamar Building Services

Borras Construction

T&B Contractors

MGBC

Chas Berger Ltd (reserve)

SDC Builders Ltd (reserve)

Lot 3: £2m - £8m

Pentaco Construction

RG Carter Cambridge

Barnes Construction

T&B (Contractors)

Ashe Construction

Jeakins Weir

Chas Berger(reserve)

SDC Builders(reserve)

Lot 4: £8m - £15m

Kier Construction

Wates Construction

RG Carter Cambridge

Morgan Sindall Construction

Willmott Dixon Construction

Barnes Construction

Bam Construction (reserve)

Vinci Construction UK (reserve)

Lot 5: £15m+

Kier Construction

Wates Construction

Morgan Sindall Construction

Willmott Dixon Construction

Bam Construction

John Graham Construction

Vinci Construction UK (reserve)

Farrans Construction (reserve)

Lot 6: Modular

Elliot Group

Portakabin

Hawker Construction

