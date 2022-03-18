Central Beds names contractors for £500m framework

Central Bedfordshire Council has created its own procurement framework to prequalify suitable construction firms and so speed up the process of getting spades into the ground.
Although there are several local authority frameworks on the market, this council decided to do its own thing. Councillor Eugene Ghent, executive member for housing and assets, explained: “Having our own procurement framework and choosing from a carefully selected group of firms has significant benefits. It will offer cost savings and speed up the procurement process meaning we can get schemes built quicker. Importantly, we will work closely with a smaller number of firms forging important relationships and this collaborative working will ensure we can deliver quality, value for money projects which support our ambitions for Central Bedfordshire and our residents.”
Projects expected to be procured through the framework include schools, a proposed new leisure centre in Leighton Buzzard and various housing projects.
The suppliers selected across the six lots are shown below.
Lot 1: up to £750k
- Beardwell Construction
- Gray & Sons Builders
- Borras Construction
- Conamar Building Services
- G&S Hutchinson
- Steel & Bray
Lot 2: £750k - £2m
- SEH French
- Beardwell Construction
- Conamar Building Services
- Borras Construction
- T&B Contractors
- MGBC
- Chas Berger Ltd (reserve)
- SDC Builders Ltd (reserve)
Lot 3: £2m - £8m
- Pentaco Construction
- RG Carter Cambridge
- Barnes Construction
- T&B (Contractors)
- Ashe Construction
- Jeakins Weir
- Chas Berger(reserve)
- SDC Builders(reserve)
Lot 4: £8m - £15m
- Kier Construction
- Wates Construction
- RG Carter Cambridge
- Morgan Sindall Construction
- Willmott Dixon Construction
- Barnes Construction
- Bam Construction (reserve)
- Vinci Construction UK (reserve)
Lot 5: £15m+
- Kier Construction
- Wates Construction
- Morgan Sindall Construction
- Willmott Dixon Construction
- Bam Construction
- John Graham Construction
- Vinci Construction UK (reserve)
- Farrans Construction (reserve)
Lot 6: Modular
- Elliot Group
- Portakabin
- Hawker Construction
