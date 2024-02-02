Ceremony marks start of £8m Tamworth school

A sod-cutting ceremony marked the start of works

Construction works for Dunstall Park Primary School in Tamworth’s Dunstall Park Estate are being led by GF Tomlinson on behalf of Staffordshire County Council with Entrust as project managers and concept architect.

A sod-cutting ceremony to mark the start of works was attended by representatives from GF Tomlinson, Staffordshire County Council, Entrust and the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership (ATLP), which will run the school.

The new one-form entry two-storey school is expected to be ready to open its doors in September, catering for 210 primary pupils and 26 nursery places. The school also has the capacity for expansion to 315 places in the future.

The 1,500 sqm school comprises seven classrooms, a school hall, staff offices and catering areas as well as a separate nursery.

The project was procured through the Constructing West Midlands (CWM) framework and is the 10th scheme that GF Tomlinson has had for Staffordshire County Council alongside Entrust. It is also currently building the Garden Village Primary School in Amington and the Beaconfields Primary School in Stafford, both of which started last autumn.

