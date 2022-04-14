Chandlers moves into kitchens

Kitchen components ready for delivery

Chandlers, part of the private equity owned Independent Builders Merchant Group (IBMG), reckons to have found “a gap in the market for instant supply of quality kitchens”.

It is offering off-the-shelf, next day delivery on rigid kitchen cabinet ranges and accessories.

Neil Brown, in charge of the new kitchen division, said: “Over the last year or more we have felt our customers pain regarding extended lead times for kitchen cabinets and kitchen appliances. As a result we have invested in the kitchen market place to provide an instant solution for our trade customers. We now provide everything for kitchens – at a superior quality than builders would expect from a ‘trade kitchen’, competitively priced and with little or no lead-time.”

The move into kitchens follows Chandlers’ expansion into the tool hire sector at the end of 2021. Chandlers was acquired by Cairngorm Capital in 2019 and merged with Parker Building Supplies. They then became part of the Independent Builders Merchant Group (IBMG) as Cairngorm acquired more merchants across the south of England. IBMG’s most recent acquisition, last month, was Cornish Fixings (Redruth) Limited, a single branch builders’ merchant based in Redruth. It now has 156 branches operating from Cornwall to Kent, with combined revenues in excess of £500m and more than 1,700 employees.

