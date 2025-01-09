Change at the top for Glasgow engineers

Fergus Aitchison, new managing director of MHB

MHB founder Hendrie Barbour, who sold the business to an employee ownership trust in 2020, is stepping aside into the role of chairman. His successor as managing director is Fergus Aitchison.

Aitchison joined MHB in 2015 as an associate and since becoming a director and member of the board in 2018, has been credited with helping to grow the business’ bridges and civil structures design team. A chartered civil engineer, he previously worked at Arup and Apollo.

Founded in 2006, MHB – name after founder (Matthew) Hendrie Barbour – has its headquarters in Glasgow and additional offices in Edinburgh, York and Croydon. Since moving to an employee ownership model in 2020 (one of only 286 employee-owned businesses in Scotland), the number of employees has grown by 50% from 40 to 60, with revenue increasing from £3.4m at the end of 2020 to £5.47m for its latest 2024 accounts. MHB is now targeting £10m revenue by 2030.

Fergus Aitchison said: “It’s been a privilege to have witnessed first-hand the fantastic growth of the business over the last decade under Hendrie’s outstanding leadership and a true honour for me to now step into the managing director role.

MHB founder (Matthew) Hendrie Barbour

“Being a fully employee-owned business has allowed our workforce to become engaged and feel empowered in the direction of the business. I look forward to working with all my co-owners in building a company of lasting value while continuing to provide the highest quality of technical services to our clients.”

Hendrie Barbour added: “I would like to wish Fergus every success in his new role as we move into 2025 and beyond. In building up our bridges capability and already being a valued member of the board since 2018, he is ideally placed to take the business forward. While I’m handing over the day-to-day reins of the business over to Fergus, I’m personally delighted to still be involved in the business I founded 19 years ago. I look forward to supporting Fergus and the wider leadership team as we continue to deliver outstanding value for our loyal clients.”

