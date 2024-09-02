Change at the top for Tilbury Douglas

Paul Gandy (left) and Craig Tatton

Chief operating officer Craig Tatton will take over from Paul Gandy as Tilbury Douglas chief executive on 1st November 2024.

Gandy’s departure after five years with the company coincides with him taking up a new role as the 122nd president of the Chartered Institute of Building.

Craig Tatton joined Interserve, as it was then in 2017 as head of its regional building businesses, before taking on wider responsibilities for fit-out, engineering and infrastructure. He was made chief operating officer in 2022 in preparation for this transition.

Before joining Interserve, Tatton was chief operating officer at Bouygues UK, which he joined in 2014 from Willmott Dixon. He was only with Willmott Dixon for a few months. Before that he was ISG's UK construction managing director.

Paul Gandy joined Interserve Construction as chief executive in 2019 and oversaw the rebirth of the Tilbury Douglas brand in 2021 from the wreckage of the Interserve Group. He had previously worked for Kier, Balfour Beatty, Lendlease, Carillion, Multiplex and others.

He will continue to be a part-time advisor to the Tilbury Douglas board.

“It has been a real privilege to have led the turnaround of Tilbury Douglas and [to] have seen the business growing again from a solid foundation,” Gandy said. “I thank all my colleagues, our board and our shareholders for their hard work and encouragement during that time.”

Craig Tatton said: “Our business is poised ready for its next phase, steadily broadening our portfolio of services for customers, whilst working alongside our suppliers, to enable growth of careers, profits and cash. People matter and I am proud that at Tilbury Douglas we remain committed not only to everyone’s safety and health but to sustainable contributions within the communities we serve.”

