Change in leadership for home builders

Neil Jefferson

Neil Jefferson, who has been managing director of the Home Builders Federation (HBF) for four years, will take up the position of HBF's chief executive on 1st July 2024.

At the same time, Stewart Baseley, who has been HBF executive chairman since 2006, will step back from executive duties to become chairman of the trade association.

The move is part of a planned succession process that included the promotion of David O’Leary and Steve Turner to executive directors last year.

Neil Jefferson, a chartered builder, joined HBF in January 2020 from NHBC, where he had worked for 20 years and had risen to the position of chief operating officer.

Stewart Baseley said that Jefferson was “the right person to lead the organisation for many years to come, and that now is the best time to make the transition such that HBF can best serve its members”.

He added: “I have been very impressed by how Neil has helped HBF navigate the many complicated issues we have faced since he joined just over four years ago, and I look forward to working with him and the team to ensure HBF continues to represent the industry effectively.”

