Changing the culture of construction at UKCW

The country’s largest live show for the construction industry and all its related professions and trades returns this May, with more than 25,000 people are expected to come together to explore how the industry implements new behaviours, best practice, and a true cultural shift in how it builds for the future.

UKCW London will consist of over 40,000 sq m of exhibition space, more than 300 exhibitors (600 including co-located shows), 10,000 products, 300 expert speakers, seven theatre stages, multiple specialist hubs, and 150 hours of CPD content and activities.

Nathan Garnett, UKCW event director, says: “We’re really excited to bring UK Construction Week to London. 2022 is the year to focus on how we achieve the systemic changes we’ve been discussing for some time and to share the learning from the organisations who have already made a strong start. We need to ensure there’s not a corner of construction that doesn’t know how to live its core values, implement new policies and behaviours, and be transformed by culture change.

“As always with this event, there’s also so much to see, with many displays, exhibitors, shows and products you won’t find anywhere else. It will be a chance to celebrate the sector’s achievements and some of the best thought leaders and innovators construction has to offer. This is must-attend event for anyone that wants to have their finger on the pulse of all things construction.”

Day one will include updates on the new rules around public procurement, the new regulatory regime on building safety, the forthcoming Building Safety Act, and the completely new ways in which the industry works on projects as wide ranging as prisons, hospitals, road and rail infrastructure, education buildings and housing. Day two will be a deep dive into digitalisation, Net Zero and energy futures, and day three will focus on people, including diversity, health and wellbeing, recruitment and retention issues.

Working with content partner Build In Digital, the Digital Construction Hub will deliver practical workshops on best practice in digital strategy, BIM, cloud computing, cybersecurity, use of Big Data and the whole range of ways in which new technology can improve efficiency, productivity and profitability.

CEMEX is sponsoring the Infrastructure Hub which also brings in expert speakers from the Infrastructure Projects Authority and Barbour ABI to showcase the learning from major projects like HS2, Thames Tideway, Royal Docks London and the West Midlands Growth Engine, and to analyse government policies that will affect infrastructure over the next 10-15 years.

The Sustainability Hub will include sessions looking at best practice in low carbon building and retrofit from Europe, regenerative design and biomimicry, hydrogen innovation, 3D printing, waste issues and building for disassembly.

The Offsite Alliance Hub will share the learning from Alliance members who work alongside leading organisations, industry bodies, government, local authorities and housing associations to increase the uptake and delivery of offsite technologies across the residential sector.

Supported by other sponsors including COINS (Main Stage), Aico, Procore, Northgate Vehicle Hire and Bosch, UKCW will bring a host of new products, innovations, and business and networking opportunities, and will run alongside co-located events Concrete Expo (3-4 May), the Offsite Show with Buildoffsite, (3-5 May), and Grand Designs Live (30 April-8 May).

UKCW’s Role Models awards campaign also returns for its fourth year with the shortlist to be announced at UKCW London alongside Fix Radio’s Tradesperson of the Year award winner. The winner of the Role Models will be crowned at the Birmingham show in October.

Free registration to UK Construction Week London is now open with one entry badge providing access to the Offsite Show, Concrete Expo and Grand Designs Live.

This article was paid for by UKCW

