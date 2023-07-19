Charles Wilson acquires MTS

MTS Plant is now part of CW Plant Hire

Established in 1986, MTS Plant Hire offers a range of equipment, mostly skid steer loaders, mini excavators and site dumpers. It is also a dealer for Yanmar loaders and Gehl skid steers.

The acquisition will give Charles Wilson’s equipment rental division, CW Plant Hire, the second largest fleet of skid steers in the UK, it said.

“With a great fleet of machinery and a fantastic team, this deal really strengthens our position as one of the UK’s leading plant hire companies,” said chief executive David Gallagher.

With the takeover of M&J Hire Centres last year as well, Charles Wilson now has 30 depots across the UK and more than 1,000 products available through its CW Plant Hire, CW Instant Hire, CW Instant Power and CW Access Hire divisions.

Charles Wilson Engineers was formed in 1979 in Hertfordshire by Charles Gallagher and David Wilson.

MTS Nationwide Group was subject to a management buyout in 2016 led by husband and wife Iain and Sarah Black. The golf buggy and utility vehicle business of MTS is not part of the CW sale.

