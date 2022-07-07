Chartered at just 22

Bel French

Bel French, infrastructure project manager with construction consultant Gleeds, has met the Association for Project Management’s chartered project professional (ChPP) standard at just 22 years old. (She has since turned 23.)

She started her career straight after taking A Levels and completed her NVQ Level 4 associate project manager apprenticeship while working on infrastructure projects and programmes. As part of this, she completed her APM project management qualification (PMQ) and agile PM foundation exam.

Bel French said: “I was fortunate to have found my project management apprenticeship something that I could get excited about. I never specifically considered a career in construction but naturally gravitated in my applications to the construction and infrastructure companies because of the legacy and impact that the projects have in people’s day-to-day lives. I have grown a real passion for construction, specifically rail projects. Completing my ChPP really proves that there is a career progression in the industry for school leavers.”

