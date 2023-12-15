Chartered surveyor opens Exeter office

(left to right) (L to R) Ian Pitt, Ed Vereker, Ed Shuttleworth and James Bailey at Bruton Knowles' Exeter office

Setting up an Exeter office follows other recent office opening in the southwest, in Bathpool near Taunton and in Wimborne.

Newly appointed head of building consultancy Ed Vereker has been put in charge of the Exeter office. He joined the firm as a senior associate in June.

Managing partner James Bailey said: “Exeter is a great city location for us and will be the focus of our commitment to clients in the southwest region. Our team of six will continue to grow in 2024 as we deliver on our ongoing growth journey across the UK. It is a really great way to end the year.”

