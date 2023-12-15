  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Sat December 16 2023

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Chartered surveyor opens Exeter office

Chartered surveyor opens Exeter office

18 hours Chartered surveyor firm Bruton Knowles has opened an office in Exeter – its 14th across the UK.

(left to right) (L to R) Ian Pitt, Ed Vereker, Ed Shuttleworth and James Bailey at Bruton Knowles' Exeter office
(left to right) (L to R) Ian Pitt, Ed Vereker, Ed Shuttleworth and James Bailey at Bruton Knowles' Exeter office

Setting up an Exeter office follows other recent office opening in the southwest, in Bathpool near Taunton and in Wimborne.

Newly appointed head of building consultancy Ed Vereker has been put in charge of the Exeter office. He joined the firm as a senior associate in June.

Managing partner James Bailey said: “Exeter is a great city location for us and will be the focus of our commitment to clients in the southwest region. Our team of six will continue to grow in 2024 as we deliver on our ongoing growth journey across the UK. It is a really great way to end the year.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Construction News

Related News

Click here to view latest construction news »