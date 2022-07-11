Cheadle to get a railway station

How the station might look

The government has granted Cheadle £13.9m from its town funds scheme for transport improvements.

The station, linked to the Mid Cheshire Line, will have a single 100-metre platform with covered waiting facilities, live departure boards and ticket machines, as well as covered parking for cycles, electric vehicle charging points and provision for disabled users. Work continues to obtain all consents and detailed agreements. Completion is expected by 2025..

As well as a new rail station for the town, the council plans to put in a footpath to link the station to the High Street and a cycle-way.

Towns fund cash will also support the development of a new 110,000 sqft Eco Business Park on Bird Hall Lane in Cheadle.

Cheadle Town Board interim chair Sharon Seville said: “We have worked tirelessly to bring this investment into Cheadle to help release its fantastic potential. There are still more hurdles to jump but we are all looking forward to the delivery of these game changing projects over the coming years. I am especially excited about the opportunities a new eco business park will bring to the borough and the sustainability template that it could set for future developments.”

Stockport Council leader Mark Hunter added: “The council has supported these projects from the off and it is great to see that we can start to turn plans into reality. I see these projects as benefitting the whole of Stockport for generations to come.”

