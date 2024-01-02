Cheesmur replaces Westridge in Southwick

the development in Albion Street, Southwick

Battle-based Westridge Construction went into administration in September 2023 as it was approaching the final stages of a council housing development in Southwick on the Sussex coast.

Adur District Council has now signed a deal with Sussex-based building firm Cheesmur to complete the 49-home development.

Work began at Albion Street in Southwick in 2021 but stopped when Westridge collapsed. Cheesmur has now taken control of the site and expects to complete the new homes by summer 2024.

Cllr Carson Albury, Adur's cabinet member for Adur Homes and customer services, said: “We urgently need more homes for local families. Getting the Albion Street development completed will mean dozens of our residents will have better places to live and better lives from 2024.

“We've worked with Cheesmur on other projects and we're delighted that they will drive forward with this development to create these extra council homes over the next few months.”

