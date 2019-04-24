TCI New Year Magazine OfferTCI New Year Magazine Offer
Wed April 24 2019

China’s largest TBM arrives in Shenzhen

1 hour The government of Shenzhen in China has announced the arrival of what is said to be the country’s largest domestically made slurry tunnel boring machine (TBM).

The machine was unveiled last year before being transported to Shenzhen
The machine has a diameter of 15.8m - equivalent to the height of a five-storey building. China Railway Engineering Equipment Group has developed the machine, which weighs about 4,800t tonnes and is 135m long.

It will start work in mid-May boring the 5km double-decked Chunfeng Tunnel, which is being built to relieve congestion as part of the city’s Go East strategy.

It will be Shenzhen’s first single-bore tunnel with a double-decked interior and will provide four lanes and two continuous emergency parking lanes.

The TBM will cross 11 fault zones of up to 431m wide and will negotiate a minimum curve radius of 750 meters, said the Shenzhen government. Settlement control will also be essential, as the tunnel goes underneath a residential area, the city’s Metro Line 9 and other urban buildings and public infrastructure.

