Chinese contractor continues its Manchester growth story

CR Construction will build four blocks ranging from nine to 34 storeys in Manchester's Red Bank neighbourhood

CR Construction has been appointed to build the first 895 homes of Red Bank Riverside – part of Manchester’s £4bn Victoria North regeneration project.

The £210m contract is for three high-rise tower blocks reaching 20, 31 and 34 storeys-high, and a mid-rise nine-storey block.

Manchester City Council is working on the regeneration project through Chinese developer Far East Consortium (FEC).

FEC secured planning permission in August 2023 for 1,551 new homes, across plots known as NT02, NT03 and NT04, along Dantzic Street, together with a separate outline planning permission for a further 3,250 new homes within Red Bank.

CR Construction is currently working on FEC’s neighbouring 634-home Victoria Riverside development, which is due to complete in early 2025. Following on from this, CR Construction will now deliver the next phase of Red Bank Riverside on plots NT02 & NT03 on Dantzic Street.

The scheme has been designed by Hawkins Brown Architects and Schulze & Grassov in collaboration with landscape architect Optimised Environments.

Works are expected to start on site early next year, following the completion of the enabling works by Manchester City Council and its appointed contractor Bam, which is funded under the Housing Infrastructure Funding secured by the joint venture in 2019.

FEC delivery director Nick Whitehouse at FEC, said: “The execution of this contract to deliver the next phase of Red Bank Riverside is another significant milestone for one of the country’s largest regeneration projects. We’re pleased to engage the market leading skills of CR Construction on this exciting project.”

CR Construction (UK) Company Ltd, incorporated in the UK in 2018, is a subsidiary of China Zhejiang Construction Group. The company’s ultimate controlling party is Zhejiang State-owned Capital Operation Company Ltd, incorporated in China.

Accounts filed earlier this month by CR Construction show that its turnover in the year to 31st December 2023 more than doubled to £56.2m (2022: £26.2m) with similar growth in pre-tax profit to £1.6m (2022: £627,000).

Managing director Calum Kidd said: “CR Construction are delighted to expand upon our existing working relationship with FEC in the UK. Securing this project is another significant milestone for us as we further establish our business and presence in the UK market as we continue to deliver on our promise to be one of the best, providing added value to our clients, partners and stakeholders.”

