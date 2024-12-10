  1. Instagram
Construction News

10 December 2024

  3. Chinese manufacturer takes £1bn in orders at single trade fair

8 hours Chinese construction machinery manufacturer XCMG reports that it has booked orders worth 10 billion yan (£1bn) at the recent Bauma China trade fair.

XCMG at Bauma China 2024
XCMG at Bauma China 2024

With sales of nearly £10bn last year, XCMG China’s largest manufacturer of construction machinery, ahead of Sany, Zoomlion and Liu Giong. As such, it had a major presence at Bauma China, which took place at the end of November.

Among its display were more than 40 electric and hybrid machines, equating to 42% of its total exhibited excavators, cranes, graders, mining machines and road machinery.

Its debuts included:

  • XC9108EV, said to be the world's largest pure electric loader
  • GR350EP, said to be the world's first electric mining grader
  • XCT100G5-1HEV, a 100-tonne hybrid truck crane
  • XE650GK-HEV, a hybrid hydraulic excavator tailored for mining

While most of the £1bn-worth of sales orders that XCMG secured during the fair, the largest deals signed at the event was a £300m contract for mining equipment with Western Australia iron ore producer Fortescue Group. Under the agreement, XCMG will supply more than 100 zero-emission machines by 2030, including electric wheeled loaders, dozers and graders. The first batch of equipment is expected to enter service by 2026.

Construction News

