Chinese manufacturer takes £1bn in orders at single trade fair

XCMG at Bauma China 2024

With sales of nearly £10bn last year, XCMG China’s largest manufacturer of construction machinery, ahead of Sany, Zoomlion and Liu Giong. As such, it had a major presence at Bauma China, which took place at the end of November.

Among its display were more than 40 electric and hybrid machines, equating to 42% of its total exhibited excavators, cranes, graders, mining machines and road machinery.

Its debuts included:

XC9108EV, said to be the world's largest pure electric loader

GR350EP, said to be the world's first electric mining grader

XCT100G5-1HEV, a 100-tonne hybrid truck crane

XE650GK-HEV, a hybrid hydraulic excavator tailored for mining

While most of the £1bn-worth of sales orders that XCMG secured during the fair, the largest deals signed at the event was a £300m contract for mining equipment with Western Australia iron ore producer Fortescue Group. Under the agreement, XCMG will supply more than 100 zero-emission machines by 2030, including electric wheeled loaders, dozers and graders. The first batch of equipment is expected to enter service by 2026.

