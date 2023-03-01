Chinese scissors for Levels Above

Levels Above directors Neil Blakemore (left) and Russell Anderson with their new LGMG electric scissor lifts

Wakefield-based Levels Above has bought four LGMG SS0507E scissor lifts, which have a maximum working height of 6.3 metres.

LGMG scissor lifts are made by Lingong Machinery Group in China. They are distributed in the UK and Ireland by Access Platform Sales (APS). Levels Above was the its first UK customer for the SS0507E scissor lifts.

Levels Above was founded by directors Russell Anderson and Neil Blakemore in 2020 as a powered access rental broker but is now building its own fleet of electric scissor lifts.

Neil Blakemore said: "LGMG is a clearly a high quality product and extremely easy to operate, two attributes our customers are sure to appreciate. It's also priced very well for us.

"As we expand, we can see advantages in terms of commonality of parts and control systems across different models which will help us and our customers."

