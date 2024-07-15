Church Commissioners select Bloor and St Philips for Warwickshire site

a previous Bloor and St. Philips development

The Church Commissioners own approximately half of a 160-hectare development site to the east of Dordon and Polesworth in Warwickshire.

The site forms Allocation H4 of the North Warwickshire local plan

The planned development will have approximately 2,000 new homes as well as a two-form primary school, retail and health facilities, a network of footpaths and cycleways, and playing pitches. The potential to introduce a wetland corridor bisecting the site is also being explored.

“As both site promoters and house-builders, and with an extensive track record in the region, it was clear that Bloor Homes and St Philips shared the Church Commissioners’ interest in long-term stewardship,” said Matthew Naylor, team lead – strategic land at the Church Commissioners for England. “With a strong track record of high-quality developments in areas of housing undersupply, the pair will deliver a best-in-class scheme in North Warwickshire that aligns with our vision for the site.”

The Church Commissioners for England’s strategic land portfolio has the capacity to deliver 30,000 homes across 60 strategic sites in England, with 6,000 homes already subject to live planning applications.

