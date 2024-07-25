Churchill embarks on solar panel roll-out

CGI image of Churchill Living’s upcoming development in Hertford, which will have a rooftop solar installation

Churchill Living has teamed up with HDM Energies and installer CRG for a solar panel installation drive.

Churchill and HDM expect the photovoltaic arrays to generate 26,000 kWh of energy per development a year.

Churchill Living manages more than 200 developments across the UK, of which 35 have been identified for solar panel installation. Each of these properties will be equipped with up to 100 solar panels. Work has started this month on 13 of them, with the entire rollout expected to be completed by 2025.

Churchill chairman & chief executive Spencer McCarthy said: “For many years, we have been committed to incorporating various types of renewable energy generation technology into the developments we build and manage… Initiatives like this help to ensure that our developments are future-proofed, energy-efficient, sustainable, and cost-effective to maintain, all of which bring significant benefits for our customers.”

