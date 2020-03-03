Churchill moves to luffing cranes

The Wolff 133B with hydraulic luffing

Churchill Retirement Living is operating four Wolff 133 B luffing cranes on its sites across the south of the UK, having put in the first orders on the crane model’s official launch at the Bauma 2019 trade fair.

The Wolff 133 B is the smallest luffing crane in the German manufacturer’s line-up and has a hydraulic luffing mechanism similar to those seen on Jost cranes. Churchill was the first customer for the crane worldwide.

The first Wolff 133 B arrived on a Churchill site in Chippenham in July 2019, where it was erected and commissioned by Churchill’ own team under the supervision and guidance of Wolffkran within two days. The other three cranes went to sites in Burnham, Hythe and Taunton throughout the course of the year.

“The smooth erection and commissioning of a crane directly delivered to the job site has proved the quality of the product, the level of support offered by Wolffkran and our choice in the right crane supplier”, said Mark Church, manager at Churchill Retirement Living Plant Services.

Wolffkran’s UK sales director Julian Dyer added: “We are very grateful for the trust Churchill Retirement Living’s Plant Services team have invested in us and proud to have lived up to their high standards. We wish Churchill safe lifting and are looking forward to developing a long and successful business relationship with each other.”

