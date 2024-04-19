CIBSE launches chartered organisation initiative

CIBSE president Adrian Catchpole introduces the grand plan

The Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE) believes allowing corporate interests to use its name will help raise standards in the industry.

Organisations can sign up to the programme, and if CIBSE think they are good enough, they will issue a badge or certificate that “chartered organisations” can use in their marketing.

CIBSE says that its chartered organisation programme is “far beyond a mere certification, this program symbolises exceptional standards, embodying professionalism in its truest sense”.

CIBSE president Adrian Catchpole said: "Under the overarching theme of my presidential address 'Taking a Lead,' the CIBSE chartered organisation programme aligns perfectly with our focus on competency, a crucial aspect of the Building Safety Act. Drawing inspiration from successful programmes in other professional bodies, we have tailored this initiative to meet the unique needs of our industry.”

CIBSE says that the programme has been structured so that organisations of all sizes can benefit.

