CIC chooses planner as next chair

Members of the Construction Industry Council (CIC) have appointed Wei Yang as deputy chair to Justin Sullivan.

Dr Yang will take over as chair in June 2023 for a standard two-year term.

The Construction Industry Council (CIC) was established in 1988 as a forum for professional bodies and research organisations in the construction industry. Its membership includes almost all the sector’s professional institutions except, notably, the Institution of Civil Engineers, which left in December 2019

Wei Yang will be the first female chair and her appointment puts women in the majority on the CIC board.

Dr Yang is a town planner and urban designer with a practice in London, Wei Yang & Partners.

She is a past president of the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI), a fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences, a member of the Chartered Institute of Highway & Transportation (CHIT), a client advisor to the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), and an honorary professor at the Bartlett Centre for Advanced Spatial Analysis, University College London. She is also an associate professor in global health and public policy at King’s College London and director of its Institute of Gerontology.

Wei Yang said of her appointment: "It is a pleasure not only to represent the planning industry, but to represent women in the built environment industry as the council’s first female chair. I would like to lead with empathy, inclusivity, and creativity and to work closely with our fellow council members at the CIC to create genuine, positive change within the built environment sector.

“As a planner, I am keen to forge a common and collaborative sense of purpose within the built environment industry and with good forces in the wider society. The professional boundaries are merging; what joins us together is our shared sense of purpose – what should be done now to make our world a better place for our future generations.”

