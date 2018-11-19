CIC consults on new mediation arrangements

It will be publishing the CIC model mediation agreement and procedure in early 2019. The arrangements will be underpinned by construction industry mediation panel, comprising accredited mediators who are members of CIC member organisations and have a minimum of 10 years’ experience in their primary profession.

The CIC said that it wishes to consult with the construction industry and other stakeholders to give everyone the opportunity to make the CIC model mediation agreement and procedure the best that it can be.

Qualified candidates are also welcome to submit expressions of interest to join the CIC construction industry mediation panel.

Niall Lawless, chair of the CIC’s Adjudicator Nominating Body (ANB) management board, said: “Mediation saves disputing parties money and time, it engenders practical solutions, and it preserves and restores relationships. When mediation works it can be like magical. The CIC wants you to share your views in this important consultation to help ensure we provide a truly robust process.”

The CIC model mediation agreement and procedure can be downloaded from its website. The consultation period will end on Friday 14th December 2018.