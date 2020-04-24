CIC endorses CV-19 video

Construction sites operating during the coronavirus crisis need to ensure they are protecting their workforce and minimising the risk of spread of infection, as per government and industry guidelines

The film produced by Langley Waterproofing Systems is intended to promote consistent measures on sites of all sizes in line with official recommendations on social distancing.

Most people must already know all of this by know, but for those that don't this may be useful.

