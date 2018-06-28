CIC looks to Hodder

Stephen Hodder becomes CIC chairman in 2019

The Construction Industry Council (CIC) is the umbrella group for the various professional institutions relating to the industry. Stephen Hodder, a former president of the Royal Institute of British Architects, this week took over as deputy chairman of the CIC.

This lines him up to succeed structural engineer John Nolan following CIC’s June 2019 council meeting.

Stephen Hodder formed his practice, Hodder Associates, in 1992. Of his new CIC role, he said: "Collaboration is the very essence of the Construction Industry Council and I am honoured to have been given the opportunity to contribute to it. The construction industry plays an integral role in our economy. And there are a number of challenges that we now face, including Brexit, the impact on labour and professional skills supply and the lack of diversity among construction professionals. A cultural change is needed to bring a shared commitment to improving the quality and safety of the construction industry product.

"I'm looking forward to working with everyone in the industry as we continue to tackle these challenges."