CIC offers new route to white CSCS card

Specimen white card

Most major construction sites require visitors as well as site workers to show safety credentials by way of a Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS) card.

For engineers and architects that are not site based but need to visit occasionally, this can be a problem. They can get a ‘professionally qualified person’ CSCS card, which is coloured white, if they pass the CITB managers and professionals health, safety and environment Test.

The CIC has now set up an alternative route for busy professionals on the go. It has commissioned training firm Accredex to design a course that “plugs the gap in the market”, it says, for a test for industry professionals who are not site based.

The six-module CIC course can be accessed remotely at any time and undertaken at the convenience of each candidate. The modules are: legal requirements on site; your safety onsite; your health and welfare on site; risk management issues; design risk management; and protecting the environment.

The test has been recognised by the Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS) as a route to apply for their white card once the CIC health and safety test has been completed and passed.

This course is priced at between £29.99 and £39.99 per person, depending on the number of licences purchased. This price includes two attempts at an exam, which once passed allows the issue of a CSCS white card to the candidate.

CIC chief executive Graham Watts said: “Health and safety is at the heart of our industry and CIC wanted to create a relevant, modern and affordable route to health and safety accreditation professionals who visit sites as part of their services to clients. This content-rich course was developed by industry professionals for industry professionals. It is more relevant and meaningful to those of us who visit site than previous tests. The flexibility of an online course also allows us to make sure it is updated as the landscape within the industry changes.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk