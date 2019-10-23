Cinnamond offices become £30m housing scheme

Cinnamond House, as seen on Cinnamond Group's website

Thrive Homes, which owns around 5,000 rented and leasehold properties across Hertfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire and Oxfordshire, has completed the unconditional purchase of a three-acre site in Croxley Green, Rickmansworth.

The site is currently home to Cinnamond House, which is used as the office block, workshop and yard of demolition and plant hire contractor Cinnamond Group. It is the largest site that Thrive Homes has acquired to date.

Thrive Homes is now developing plans for a housing scheme that mixes different tenure types, including shared ownership and affordable rent.

Thrive Homes development director Jack Burnham said: “We’re really excited to begin bringing this site forward; it marks another key milestone for our business, which has seen significant growth over the past few years.

“The site itself is in a fantastic location and will help to deliver much needed affordable homes to the local area. We’re committed to offering a range of tenures to continue to meet the varying customer need that we see across the areas we operate in.”

