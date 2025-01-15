CIOB seeks new chief executive

Caroline Gumble is leaving the CIOB after six years as its chief executive

Caroline Gumble joined the CIOB as chief executive in August 2019 on the retirement of Chris Blythe, who had led the organisation for nearly 20 years. Gumble was previously chief operating officer of Make UK (formerly Engineering Employers' Federation.

Recruitment for the CIOB’s next chief executive is already under way, with the process being overseen by the chair of the board of trustees, Steve Nitman, a Willmott Dixon commercial manager.

Nitman said: “Caroline has put the CIOB on a solid, forward-looking platform, addressing the needs of the modern professional, and it has been my privilege to work alongside a CEO that has delivered what they set out to do. There is sometimes an air of trepidation when bringing in a successor to such a long-standing CEO, especially for the CIOB. However not in Caroline’s case, bringing a fresh invigoration, energy and work ethic that brought the best out of people allowing them to develop, take responsibility and accountability to take the CIOB to the next level, developing contacts and strategies to make the institute the best home for built environment professionals.”

CIOB president Mike Kagioglou said: “Caroline was able to cement the global presence and influence of CIOB as the largest professional body for construction management in the world. I know I speak for more than 50,000 members across more than 100 countries globally when I say that she will leave CIOB in a much stronger position, continuing its growth and impact. We are delighted for her next progression and wish her the very best, knowing that her successor will have some large boots to fill and a great opportunity to build on Caroline’s work.”

Caroline Gumble said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to serve CIOB and act as a custodian for this wonderful Institute. It has been an inspiring role. I have been constantly motivated by what our members achieve. I came to deeply appreciate what a talented, dedicated, generous and remarkable group of people they are. I have every confidence they are capable of transforming the future of the industry. I’m also proud that I was able to bring together a new team within CIOB focused on delivering the headline themes of sustainability, tackling the skills gap and promoting EDI initiatives and support for clients, helping to drive the quality and safety agenda.”

She added: “2025 is the mid-point for CIOB’s current five-year corporate plan, which has been a strong foundation for much of our recent work, and it is also the conclusion of our 190th anniversary celebrations. My successor will have the chance to shape the next corporate plan and look forward to the Institute’s 200th anniversary – this seems like a good point at which to hand over the reins.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk