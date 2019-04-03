CIOB signs agreements in Qatar

Chris Soffe (left) and Mohammed Masoud Al Marri

Both MoUs are intended to establish mutual co-operation and sharing of expertise in education and training and recognition of professional management in construction and projects. They will also help to raise the profile of the many CIOB members in the Middle East.

The agreements will also support collaboration on joint initiatives such as conferences, seminars, publications, standards and educational materials, easing access to materials and resources for members of each of the organisations.

CIOB president Chris Soffe said: "We are proud to work closely with these organisations to promote diverse educational programmes. Our membership gives special recognition to engineering graduates, helping to establish them as committed to careers in construction and leaders in their field."

He added: “These memoranda promote the development of staff and raises their competencies through specialised training courses.”

Ashghal infrastructure affairs director Mohammed Masoud Al Marri said that Ashghal is keen on strengthening cooperation and partnership with all professional institutions, both local and international. He said that he was pleased to sign a memorandum of understanding with the CIOB to enhance the mutual cooperation between the two parties in many fields of education, as well as in joint research projects.

The Qatar Green Building Council agreement was signed by Soffe and QGBC director Meshal Al Shamari.

