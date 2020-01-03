CIRIA commercialises asbestos app

Working with industry partners and contaminated land specialists, CIRIA has developed an app to help teams access relevant guidance while on site.

The not-for-profit research organisation is offering licenses for its Asbestos Site Aid, for an unspecified annual fee.

The app is designed to provide a guide to steps to take when encountering suspected asbestos containing material (ACM) in soil or made ground on site. It provides a photo gallery of ACM commonly found in soil to help teams in spotting potential ACM and enables site workers to record and share details and photographs of what they have found.

While it is designed to help towards fulfilling information, instruction, and training requirements, under Regulation 10 of Control of Asbestos Regulation 2012, it does not act as a replacement for asbestos awareness training. Every user should still have received appropriate training before using the app.

Project funders include Kier, Lucion, Farrow Walsh, Hague, Southern Water, Celtic and Red Rock Geoscience.

“We became involved in the project because it was a great way to tackle the problem literally at the first step,” said Red Rock associate director Paula Grgich-Warke. “With site workers being key to preventing the spread of ACMs [asbestos containing material] during groundworks, we knew how vital it was for them to be a part of the process. The app is a way of sharing knowledge and preventing problems. It offers a simple solution to involve site workers in identifying hazards and benefits their health and wellbeing as much as it benefits the project.”

An individual licence is priced at £7.20, with discounts for multiple units.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk