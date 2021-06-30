CITB names nation council chairs

A CITB meeting

Leigh Hughes, Sharon Llewellyn and Angela Forbes take the chairs of the CITB nation councils for Wales, England and Scotland respectively.

Leigh Hughes is business development & social value director at Bouygues. He has been reappointed chair of the Wales nation council.

Sharon Llewellyn is risk managements & projects director at JPR Roofing & Flooring. She takes over as chair of the England nation council from former Clancy Docwra chief executive Seamus Keogh.

Angela Forbes is chief executive of BuildForce, a social enterprise which brings ex-Forces personnel into the construction sector. She chairs the Scotland nation council, taking over from Forster Group HR director Maureen Douglas.

All three chairs are appointed for three years.

CITB chairman Peter Lauener said: “Our nation councils provide a vital role in making sure that CITB priorities match what industry needs so I am delighted to welcome Sharon Llewellyn and Angela Forbes, and to reappoint Leigh Hughes. They each bring a wealth of experience to the role and a passion and commitment for making sure that we have the skills we need for the construction industry.

“I would also like to thank Seamus Keogh and Maureen Douglas, the outgoing chairs of the England and Scotland Councils. They have played a vital role in establishing the councils and holding the CITB’s feet to the fire so that we have the right plans in place to meet the skills needs of construction employers throughout each nation.”

In addition to the new appointments, there are nation council member vacancies in England, Scotland and Wales. CITB is looking for senior, experienced and knowledgeable industry representative from SMEs, large employers and independent consultants who are committed to forging strong partnerships, it says.

For details, see sscl-innovation.com/CITBmicrosite/volunteering. Expressions of interest need to be made by 23 July.

