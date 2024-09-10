CITB sets out consensus consultation dates

By the law under which it operates, the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) has to demonstrate that its levy has the support of the construction industry. It is a process that it must repeat every three years as the levy rate is renewed.

CITB starts its quest for consensus for the 2026-29 levy with a series of webinars for construction employers across Great Britain, providing information on the draft levy proposals and seeking opinions.

These will run from 26th September to 24th October

These sessions will be a chance for in scope, active registered CITB employers in England, Scotland and Wales to share their feedback. This will inform the development of the final levy proposals.

Feedback gathered during the consultation will be collated for the Levy Strategy Committee – an independent group of industry representatives and external specialists – which will provide guidance and recommendations to the CITB Board before it submits final Levy proposals to the Secretary of State for Education.

CITB chief executive Tim Balcon said: “Consultation is an integral part of CITB’s consensus process for reaching industry agreement on the next three-year levy order. We need the views of employers to help inform our proposals, ensuring that the skills and training we provide meet their requirements and helps deliver the workforce desperately needed to get Britain building again.”

To register for a CITB consensus webinar, visit: consensus.citbevents.co.uk

