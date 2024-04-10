City approves Landsec’s Hill House office scheme

Hill House, designed by Apt [©wax]

Landsec’s Hill House scheme, reported to be worth £250m, has been designed by architect Apt as an 18-storey stepped structure delivering 57,000 sqm of office space.

The current brutalist 1970s office block on the site is to be demolished.

City planners said that the Hill House proposals would “contribute to the continued resurgence of the Fleet Street area, providing a unique design with cascading stepped green landscaped terraces”.

Nearly 60% of the existing structure will be retained and materials from the building will be recovered and re-used where possible, the developer said. The all-electric building will be powered by air source heat pumps.

Skanska is reported to have seen off competition from Mace and Multiplex to lead construction of the development but has yet to confirm this. Skanska previously built One and Two New Ludgate and One New Street Square for Landsec.

Graham Packham, deputy chairman of the City of London Corporation’s planning and transportation committee, said: “The Hill House scheme is a fantastic example of the new holistic office schemes that the City Corporation are delivering sustainably across the Square Mile: inclusive, green and respectful of valued community assets, whilst providing public realm improvements for local residents and visitors.

“Through the City Corporation’s Destination City programme, together with developments like Hill House, we are creating a unique and diverse offer for local workers, residents and visitors, to make the Square Mile to a world-leading destination for all to enjoy.”

Along with the new office space, the new Hill House development will see existing Shoe Lane library moved from the basement to ground level. New facilities for the library are also featured in the plans.

