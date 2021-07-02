City Place House redevelopment approved

Allies & Morrison's design

The City of London Corporation has resolved to grant planning permission for the redevelopment of City Place House (also known as 2 Aldermanbury Square).

The proposals, designed by architects Allies & Morrison, are to construct a new 13-storey 320,500 sq ft office-led building.

The existing City Place House is a 10-storey building with 176,600 sq ft of office space.

The earliest potential start for the project is in January 2022.

Great Portland Estates development director Andrew White said: “City Place House is next in our near-term development pipeline with a potential start in early 2022. It will provide an exemplary building that meets the needs of current and future occupiers whilst delivering the highest standards of sustainability together with expanded public realm and amenity.”

Alastair Moss, chair of the planning and transportation committee at the City of London Corporation, said: “The new plans for City Place House are another striking example of the future of the Square Mile and the ongoing confidence in the City by urban developers. Ambitious office developments which consist of high quality, flexible office floorspace and which make exemplary contributions to the public realm are helping to cement the City’s role as the world’s leading business centre as we recover from the coronavirus pandemic. This development also gives back to all City residents, workers and visitors through its strong sustainability credentials including urban greening to support air quality and biodiversity and a commitment to improving access and conditions for pedestrians and cyclists.”

