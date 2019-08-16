Civil engineer picks up fifth non-exec gig

Louise Hardy (image from Polypipe)

Much in demand, Severfield becomes her fifth current boardroom role. Louise Hardy is also a non-executive director at Polypipe Group, Crest Nicholson Holdings, Sirius Minerals and Ebbsfleet Development Corporation.

Before joining boardrooms, she had a distinguished career in civil engineering, working on the Jubilee Line Extension Project with London Underground before joining Bechtel for 10 years.

She joined Laing O’Rourke in 2006 and headed up the delivery of park infrastructure for the 2012 London Olympics. After the games she joined Aecom for 18 months as an executive director.

Louise Hardy is a Fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers, the Chartered Management Institute and the Women's Engineering Society.

Severfield chairman John Dodds said: "We are pleased to welcome Louise to the board of Severfield. She brings with her a wealth of relevant experience in the delivery of complex infrastructure projects and experience as a non-executive director of other publicly listed companies. Her work in the UK construction sector and major project development will be highly beneficial to Severfield as we continue to build on the considerable positive momentum within the business."

