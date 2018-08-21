NewslettersNewsletters
Construction News

Wed August 22 2018

Civil engineering drives growth in European construction output

21 hours Civil engineering has seen bigger rises than building construction in the latest monthly and annual output figures for Europe’s construction sector.

European construction output grew by 0.6% in June compared with May, driven by a 2.1% increase in civil engineering, according to initial estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. There was a larger increase when comparing June 2018 compared with June 2017: production in construction increased by 2.6% in the euro area and by 2.7% across the 28 countries of the wider EU (EU28).

The eurozone’s year-on-year 2.6% increase of is due to civil engineering rising by 3.7% and building construction by 2.1%. In the EU28, the increase of 2.7% is due to civil engineering rising by 6.2% and building construction by 1.8%. Among member states with available data, the highest increases in production in construction were recorded in Hungary (+28.3%), Poland (+24.2%) and the Czech Republic (+8.9%). The only decrease was observed in Bulgaria (-2.9%).

In terms of comparisons to May, production in construction grew by 0.2% in the eurozone in June following by 0.3% growth a month earlier. The month-on-month increase of 0.2% in the euro area is due to civil engineering rising by 0.3% and building construction by 0.1%. In the EU28, the increase of 0.6% is due to civil engineering rising by 2.1% and building construction by 0.3%. The highest increases were recorded in Hungary (+7.2%), Slovakia (+4.5%) and France (+3.8%). The largest decreases were observed in Slovenia (-5.0%) and Germany (-3.2%).

