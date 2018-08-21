Civil engineering drives growth in European construction output

enlarge the image to see the detail

European construction output grew by 0.6% in June compared with May, driven by a 2.1% increase in civil engineering, according to initial estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. There was a larger increase when comparing June 2018 compared with June 2017: production in construction increased by 2.6% in the euro area and by 2.7% across the 28 countries of the wider EU (EU28).

The eurozone’s year-on-year 2.6% increase of is due to civil engineering rising by 3.7% and building construction by 2.1%. In the EU28, the increase of 2.7% is due to civil engineering rising by 6.2% and building construction by 1.8%. Among member states with available data, the highest increases in production in construction were recorded in Hungary (+28.3%), Poland (+24.2%) and the Czech Republic (+8.9%). The only decrease was observed in Bulgaria (-2.9%).

In terms of comparisons to May, production in construction grew by 0.2% in the eurozone in June following by 0.3% growth a month earlier. The month-on-month increase of 0.2% in the euro area is due to civil engineering rising by 0.3% and building construction by 0.1%. In the EU28, the increase of 0.6% is due to civil engineering rising by 2.1% and building construction by 0.3%. The highest increases were recorded in Hungary (+7.2%), Slovakia (+4.5%) and France (+3.8%). The largest decreases were observed in Slovenia (-5.0%) and Germany (-3.2%).