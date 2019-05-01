Civils contractor picked for Australian mine railway

The Acciona Clough joint venture will construct the northern rail formation for the Rio Tinto Iron Ore Koodaideri project.

Clough CEO and managing director Peter Bennett said “The execution of this contract will create more than 200 new jobs, with the scope including 100km of rail formation earthworks, culverts, bridge construction, access roads and level crossings.”

The Koodaideri Project is a greenfield mine development for Rio Tinto Iron Ore in the East Pilbara mining region.

The Koodaideri mine will initially be developed with an annual capacity of 43 million tonnes. To allow the transportation of iron ore product to either Dampier or Cape Lambert, the project requires a 170km rail spur to connect the Koodaideri mine to the existing Rio Tinto Iron Ore rail network, just south of Lyre Siding at Numbat.