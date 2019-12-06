Civils contractors rally round Clugston

The Scunthorpe-based contractor filed for administration today (Friday 6 December), with its construction, logistics, facilities management, property and surveying businesses all impacted. The group employed 400 construction staff from a total workforce of 629.

With around 75 members across Yorkshire and the Humber region where Clugston is based, CECA is offering support to try to find new employers for displaced Clugston employees workers. CECA also hopes to use its wider regional networks to find jobs for those working for Clugston across the rest of the country.

CECA Yorkshire & the Humber director Mark Roper said: “It is a sad day for the region to see the failure of this well-known firm. In the run up to Christmas we want to do everything that we can to help those affected find new employment, hopefully with companies in their area.”

If you are an affected worker, or an employer looking to recruit, please email clugstonemployees@ceca-yorks.co.uk.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk