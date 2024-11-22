Cladding contractor buys its own crane

Steve Lester of Lester Cladding (left) and Shola Russel of Liebherr Great Britain.

Lester Cladding is the first cladding company in Great Britain to take delivery of an MK 140-5.1, Liebherr’s most powerful truck-mounted tower crane.

The five-axle self-erecting crane has been specified with Liebherr’s Trolley-Plus mode, which increases the payload by almost 50% while the crane operates with the jib at 15° or 45°. With the crane in Trolley-Plus mode and the jib at 15°, the cranes has a maximum lifting capacity of 2,500kg – or 1,700kg at tip-end radius of 56.5 metres. When the jib is at 45°, the maximum lifting capacity is 2,650kg and at full reach of 41.5 metres can lift 1,700kg. In this mode, both range and hook height are greatly increased compared to the standard MK 140.

It is also possible for the MK 140-5.1to operate in both luffing mode as well as a trolley jib crane. Additionally, it requires only one person to fully configure the crane, and this process can be completed in just a few minutes.

Steve Lester, managing director of Lester Cladding, said: “This is a significant investment that will benefit our many clients and their respective developers. We are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the crane on our construction sites, where we will now be delivering an unmatched service to our clients.”

Established in 1984 in Flintshire by Douglas Lester and his late wife Jill, Lester Cladding remains family-run with sons Steve and Kevin Lester leading the business.

