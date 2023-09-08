Cladding supplier appoints MD

Managing director Jazz Rigden (left) with founder Paul Richards

Jazz Rigden has been promoted from sales director to managing director of Somerset-based Aquarian Cladding Systems.

Paul Richards, the founder, owner and (until now) managing director, has moved to a new role of chief executive of Aquarian Holdings to focus on strategy and growth opportunities.

"With Jazz’s leadership, I’m confident that the company will continue to thrive and innovate,” Paul Richards said. “As CEO of Aquarian Holdings, I look forward to steering the group toward even greater success."

