Clancy bags meter installation contract

Affinity Water is rolling out smart meters

Affinity Water supplies drinking water to 3.8 million people in parts of London, eastern and southeastern England.

It has appointed Clancy to support its roll-out of smart meters through the AMP8 regulatory period (2025 to 2030).

Together with delivery partner Bregan MainsFlow and connectivity provider Arqiva, the team is expected to install around 400,000 meters over the next five years.

Worth around £50m over the course of the five-year contract, the programme will see Clancy deliver the end-to-end excavations, meter installations and reinstatements of smart meters in residential and non-residential properties. The three partners will also work to replace an existing 320,000 smart meters to ensure the data gathered remains accurate and reliable.

Geordie Wilson, head of smart metering at Affinity Water, said: "Our smart metering programme is an exciting step forward in how we manage and conserve water across our region. Smart meters will empower our customers with near real-time data on their water use, helping them make informed decisions to save water and reduce bills. At the same time, they allow us to detect and repair leaks more quickly, minimising water loss and disruptions. This is a vital part of our commitment to tackling water stress and ensuring a reliable supply for future generations."

Clancy director Ronan Clancy said: “As we move into AMP8 and the water industry invests in reinforcing assets to tackle challenges around water scarcity and leakages, our new relationship with Affinity Water will enable important steps forward in identifying and minimising leaks in the region.

“Clancy’s experience in delivering cost and time-effective smart metering programmes, in a way which limits disruption for customers, makes us well placed to support Affinity Water’s ambitions, boosting network resilience and efficiency. We look forward to building our relationship with Affinity Water and working towards its leakage reduction target over the next five years.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk