Clancy brings in non-executive director

Tom McGinness

Family-owned Clancy Group has brought in Tom McGinness because of his expertise in tax planning for privately and family-owned businesses.

He was KPMG’s global chair of family business for five years from 2018 and is now global leader of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) for KPMG Private Enterprise.

His clients include the Wates Group, Bestway and McLaren Automotive.

Clancy chairman Kevin Clancy said: “Tom’s wealth of experience in advising family businesses on ESG and business planning will be extremely valuable in further bolstering the skills and expertise of the board as we continue to grow our business. Tom has worked closely with us over the past couple of years in his role at KPMG and his new role will be a great opportunity to build on this relationship.”

Tom McGinness said: “Over recent years, I’ve been able to get to know the Clancy business and its people through my work at KPMG and I’m delighted now to expand that role as a non-executive director. Clancy is at an exciting point in its history, having transitioned smoothly and effectively to its third generation of leadership. The nature of a family business provides a unique opportunity to take a long-term view on strategy – planning not just a few years ahead, but decades – and I’m looking forward to playing a part in continuing that success.”

