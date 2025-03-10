Clancy lands £250m Southern Water deal

The contract will run throughout AMP8 to 2030 with the potential for extension

The contract will see Clancy build on its longstanding relationship with Southern Water to deliver essential frontline services – both reactive and planned work – from emergency response and leakage reduction to network reinforcements, meter installations and capital projects to connect new housing developments.

Beginning in October 2025, the contract will run throughout the eighth regulatory asset management period (AMP8) period to 2030 with the potential for extension.

Clancy executive director Ronan Clancy said: “As the new AMP8 control period gets under way, Southern Water is rightly placing an emphasis on performance and ensuring that increased investments are generating the greatest impact on the resilience and capacity of its assets.

“Our decades of experience in water, and our culture of reimagining delivery through new approaches, tools and techniques, makes us well placed to support Southern Water in shoring up and expanding its network while maximising value for money and minimising disruption for its customers. We look forward to continuing to strengthen our relationship over the coming five years.”

Stephanie Davidovitz, head of water networks at Southern Water, said: “This agreement prepares us to meet the service levels expected by our customers and will help us to deliver on our performance commitments for years to come.

“We challenged all companies bidding to work with us to provide value, efficiency and innovative ideas across a range of areas, and we look forward to a step change in performance as a result of the robust process."

