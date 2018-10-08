Clancy moves to third generation

Matt Cannon

The transition takes place on 1st February 2019 on the retirement of Seamus Keogh after 30 years with Clancy Docwra. Seamus Keogh became the first non-family member to head the business in September 2016 but now the family is taking charge again as the company gets ready to celebrate its 60th anniversary.

When Michael Clancy died in 1984, his sons Kevin and Dermot Clancy took over as joint managing directors. Today they are joint chairmen of the board and their sister Mary is also on the board. Matt Cannon, aged 39 is their nephew and so represents the third generation of the Clancy family to take the helm at the group. He first joined the business in 2004, after a three years as a professional rugby union player with London Irish. He joined the board of the family firm in 2013 before becoming chief operating officer in 2016.

As CEO, he will be supported by recent appointed chief finance officer Nick Blaber and chief commercial officer Jon Loveday.

Ian Gray has also joined the board as the company’s first ever non-executive director.