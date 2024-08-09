Clarion to convert Dorking office site to flats

The scheme is designed by Assael Architecture

Mole Valley District Council has approved Clarion’s plans to demolish Regent House, a vacant three-storey office block on Station Approach in Dorking, into 126 flats for affordable rent.

The scheme, designed by Assael Architecture, comprises two blocks of three and seven storeys with a 500 sqm commercial unit at ground floor level.

The next step is to appoint a construction contractor, with work on site set to start sometime in 2025.

Clarion’s director of development Richard Cook said: “This project, which has been three years in the making, will bring much needed affordable homes to the area by transforming this brownfield site. Working closely with Mole Valley District Council, we aim to create a vibrant community that meets the region's housing needs while also respecting and enhancing the local environment. Our commitment to quality and sustainability is at the forefront of this development, and we are eager to start building these new homes for the Dorking community."

