Clegg starts Leeds Cosmopolitan refurb

CGI of the finished job

Work has now started on site at the Leeds city centre hotel on the corner of Lower Briggate and Swinegate.

The design and build project will modernise the building, refurbishing existing bedrooms as well as creating new bedrooms to take the total number of guest rooms to 108.

Clegg Construction will also modernise ground floor function rooms, the restaurant and bar, install new windows and make renovations to the roof and elevations.

The revamped hotel will be operated by Belfont Hotels.

Clegg Construction pre-construction director Ross Crowcroft, said: “This refurbishment of the Cosmopolitan Hotel for Belfont Hotels will upgrade a landmark building in the heart of Leeds and turn it into a leading hospitality venue which will be perfect for both leisure and corporate demand.

“Clegg Construction is extremely familiar with the area around The Cosmopolitan Hotel, as we are currently on site at Spinners Yard in Regent Street delivering a 185-apartment private rented scheme for Rise Homes, plus we are working on an 11-storey student accommodation development in Leylands Road.”

Other members of the development team include project manager Edmond Shipway, architect Franklin Ellis and engineer Rodgers Leask.

Work is expected to be completed in the spring of 2025.

