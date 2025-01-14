Clegg starts work on Drakelow primary

Drakelow Primary School image courtesy of One Creative Environments

Drakelow Primary School is being built to serve a 2,200-home residential estate currently under construction by Countryside Partnerships on the former Drakelow power station site in Derbyshire.

The 420-pupil primary school, being built on Marley Way, has been designed by One Creative Environments with classrooms flowing onto outdoor teaching spaces to allow for integration of inside and outside teaching, linking to the main play area.

The school will also have a 26-place nursery and a 45-space staff car park. Sports facilities include a 3G pitch.

Clegg Construction is scheduled to complete its £8.1m contract by the end of 2025.

Managing director Michael Sims said: “Drakelow Primary School is a welcome addition to our strong portfolio of design and build schemes delivered across the education sector, and we are delighted to be part of the team appointed to create this important addition to the local community.”

Clegg Construction has recently completed a £13m expansion of Carlton le Willows Academy in Gedling, Nottingham. Its Live projects include a £13.5m Centre for Green Technology at Peterborough College and a £8.8m Future Tech Skills and Knowledge Exchange at West Nottinghamshire College.

Countryside Partnerships operations director Michael Moore said: “Having worked together to develop the reserved matters application for Drakelow Primary School, we are pleased to now appoint Clegg Construction for the delivery phase of this exciting project.

“The new building will be a valuable addition to the Drakelow development, providing a modern, sustainable and attractive environment in which students can learn and thrive.”

