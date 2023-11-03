Clegg starts work on Leeds student digs

The project team poses for a photo

Called The Fabric Works, the 11-storey building will comprise 402 purpose-built studios and is located next door to a site where Clegg is currently delivering a 185-apartment build-to-rent development.

The Fabric Works is being delivered in partnership with PPG Leeds, a joint venture between Primus Property Group and HIG Capital. The project has involved the demolition of two buildings and a basement car park on the Leylands Road site.

The two-year project is due to be delivered in summer 2025, in time for the 2025/2026 academic year. The wider project team includes Tim Groom Architects, consultants Ridge & Partners, M&E engineer King Associates, Quartz Project Services, and Innov8 Development Solutions. A BREAAM ‘Very Good’ rating is targeted, with active hot water demand met by the PIPES District Heating Network in Leeds.

Clegg has accumulated a portfolio of new-build student accommodation developments, with recent examples including a 344-bedroom scheme on the site of the former Coventry & Warwickshire Hospital site in Coventry, the 398-bedroom Upper Dean Street project in Birmingham and the nine-storey Agard Court building in Derby.

The company has also recently completed major renovation works at Florence Boot Hall, a 200-bed student accommodation building on the University of Nottingham’s University Park campus.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk