Clegg wins £16m Premier Inn contract

York's new Premier Inn has been designed by The Harris Partnership

York’s sixth Premier Inn hotel is being built on the site of a former Carpetright store on Peasholme Green.

The contract was awarded to Nottingham-based Clegg Construction by CBRE Investment Management.

The 188-bedroom, four-storey budget hotel will have air source heat pumps, heat recovery ventilation, LED lighting, photovoltaic cells and six electric car charging points.

Contracts manager Lyndon Bowler said: “This beautiful development is really going to enhance this part of York. The old retail outlet brought nothing to the area, but the new Premier Inn will be a wonderful addition to the street scene.

“The building will utilise two different brick finishes – a more textured brick for the Layerthorpe elevation and a lighter, more contemporary brick for the elevation fronting Foss Island Road – ensuring it completely aligns with the local character. This will be combined with recessed light bronze/gold cladding with an anodised finish to provide a natural reflectivity that changes with the light. Once completed, it is going to look spectacular.”

Project architect is The Harris Partnership, engineer is Simpson Associates and project manager is Reach Project Management.

“We’re already on site clearing it in readiness to start the build and we’re all very much looking forward to seeing it start coming out of the ground in 2022,” Mr Bowler added.

Clegg Construction is an approved supplier to Whitbread, Premier Inn’s parent company, and this will be the third Premier Inn job it has had in Yorkshire, having built the one at the Arndale Centre in Headingley, Leeds, and recently re-clad the Premier Inn in Leeds city centre.

