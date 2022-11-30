Cleveland Containers moves into site huts

Cleveland Containers chief executive Johnathan Bulmer (left) with his new chief operating officer, Andrew Thompson, formerly of Mobile Mini

Cleveland Containers, based in Stockton-on-Tees, delivered more than 18,000 shipping containers last year and claims to be the largest container supplier in the UK.

Now it has set up Cleveland Hire and Cleveland Modular to supply modular buildings made from modified shipping containers.

Cleveland Group has recruited former Mobile Mini managing director Andrew Thompson as chief operating officer to support the development of Cleveland Hire.

Johnathan Bulmer, chief executive officer of Cleveland Containers, said: “By responding to the needs of our 15,000 strong customer base and answering their increased calls for eco-friendly site accommodation and modular buildings, we have seized the opportunity to expand into these markets.”

